SelfSell Price Reaches $0.0002 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $80,210.22 and approximately $1,655.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037511 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

