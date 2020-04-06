Semux (SEM) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $854,497.94 and approximately $29,225.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036925 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025699 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002285 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

