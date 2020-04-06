Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,360 shares during the quarter. American National Bank owned 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $129,857,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 149,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $87,640,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 814,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.44. 1,333,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,372. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

