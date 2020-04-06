Sentient Coin (SEN) Trading Down 19.1% This Week

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $334,514.55 and approximately $5,158.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00991284 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00031996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00173310 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007224 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000416 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00063238 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

