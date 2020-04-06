Sentinel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23,464.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $23,464.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000340 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 175.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.