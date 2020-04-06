Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.93 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $2.84 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, GDAC, BitForex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013384 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012805 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,043,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, GDAC, Upbit, DDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

