Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) Insider John Larsen Acquires 457,137 Shares

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) insider John Larsen acquired 457,137 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$73,141.92 ($51,873.70).

John Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sequoia Financial Group alerts:

On Friday, March 27th, John Larsen acquired 90,000 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$14,400.00 ($10,212.77).

On Tuesday, March 24th, John Larsen acquired 199,765 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$31,962.40 ($22,668.37).

The company has a market cap of $20.83 million and a PE ratio of 58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sequoia Financial Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of A$0.25 ($0.17). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.18.

Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third party professional service firms primarily in Australia. The company operates through Sequoia Wealth Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.