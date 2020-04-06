Sessia Price Up 12.9% This Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Sessia has a total market cap of $582,147.09 and approximately $6.38 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can now be bought for about $0.0947 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.85 or 0.04707706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009952 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003345 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,145,759 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

