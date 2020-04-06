Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Given New GBX 2,250 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,320 ($30.52) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SVT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,280 ($29.99) to GBX 2,264 ($29.78) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,347.40 ($30.88).

LON SVT opened at GBX 2,190 ($28.81) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,442.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,371.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

