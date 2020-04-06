Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $40.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $71.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

