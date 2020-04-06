Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG) Insider Craig Mathieson Buys 80,000 Shares

Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG) insider Craig Mathieson acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$26,720.00 ($18,950.35).

Shaver Shop Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of A$0.85 ($0.60). The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15.

Get Shaver Shop Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a positive change from Shaver Shop Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Shaver Shop Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Shaver Shop Group Company Profile

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in retailing specialist personal grooming products for men and women in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, and manual shavers; and oral care, massage, hair removal, hair styling, and beauty products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Shaver Shop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaver Shop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.