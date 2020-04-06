Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Shawcor stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.07. 672,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.22. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$334.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$31,453.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at C$82,981.47. Also, Director James Derrick acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$220,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,709.08. Insiders have purchased 166,749 shares of company stock valued at $245,499 in the last 90 days.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

