Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Purchased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467,116 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for about 4.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 2.84% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $66,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 127,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell bought 11,029,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $300,000,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 191,561,890 shares of company stock worth $2,107,209,689 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

SHLX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,730. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

