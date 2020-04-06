SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Tops $74,226.55

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $74,226.55 and approximately $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.02271022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.04 or 0.03482178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00611391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00803183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00076366 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00510785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

