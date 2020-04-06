Shift Reaches One Day Volume of $423.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Shift has a market capitalization of $307,734.03 and approximately $423.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shift has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,842,848 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

