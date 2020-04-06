ShipChain Hits One Day Volume of $1,612.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 18% against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $1,612.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.02556449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00200088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io.

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

