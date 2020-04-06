Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCVL. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.71. 10,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $210.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

