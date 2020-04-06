Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €77.00 by Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.00 ($74.42).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €67.70 ($78.72) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a twelve month high of €61.20 ($71.16). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $752.27 million and a P/E ratio of -24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

