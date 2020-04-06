Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 587 ($7.72).

LON BAB opened at GBX 365.40 ($4.81) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 413.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 536.96. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

