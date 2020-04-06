Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,632.08 ($34.62).

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,239 ($29.45) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,568.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,637.50. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Spectris will post 17118.0003617 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, with a total value of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). Also, insider Andrew Heath purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, with a total value of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26). In the last three months, insiders bought 3,436 shares of company stock valued at $9,515,008.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

