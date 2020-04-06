ShowHand (HAND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,092.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. ShowHand has a market cap of $8,086.45 and $4,092.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

