Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given “Sell” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Siemens Gamesa vor Quartalszahlen auf Underweight” mit einem Kursziel von 12,50 Euro belassen. Wegen der Belastungen im Zuge der Covid-19-Krise senkte Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Prognose fur die Marge im Geschaftsjahr 2019/2020. Er liegt damit unter dem Ziel des Windkraftkonzerns./ajx/zb

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 18:58 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 19:03 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

GCTAF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

