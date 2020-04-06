Sierra Metals Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$0.96 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $271.04 million and a P/E ratio of 35.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.82.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.40 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.