Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) PT Lowered to GBX 60 at Liberum Capital

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Sigmaroc stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Monday. Sigmaroc has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.65 ($0.71). The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 million and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.01.

In other Sigmaroc news, insider Garth Palmer bought 117,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £50,351.28 ($66,234.25).

Sigmaroc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

