Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

SBNY stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,147. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.77.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $53,892,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,036,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

