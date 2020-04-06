Signature Bank (SBNY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) recently:

4/1/2020 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $168.00 to $137.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2020 – Signature Bank is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

SBNY stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.77. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 16.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Signature Bank by 817.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 148,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Signature Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

