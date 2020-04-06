Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other news, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,543 shares in the company, valued at $262,565.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer acquired 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,240.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 54,735 shares of company stock worth $363,440. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.