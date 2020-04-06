Silent Notary (SNTR) Trading 49.7% Higher Over Last Week

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, Hotbit and TOPBTC. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $135,437.48 and approximately $26,832.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.02600740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00206493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.