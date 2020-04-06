Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report $211.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.80 million to $213.30 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $170.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $831.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $836.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $824.30 million, with estimates ranging from $811.30 million to $837.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,427,000 after buying an additional 467,496 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,696,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after buying an additional 181,563 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after buying an additional 1,109,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 281,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after buying an additional 219,364 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

