Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $17.14. 2,827,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,708. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. TheStreet cut Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 10,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,442.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Insiders purchased a total of 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.