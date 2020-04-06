Simply Good Foods’ (SMPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.89. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nomi Ghez purchased 21,275 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

