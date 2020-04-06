Single Collateral DAI Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $77,347.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00014313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.04458372 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00067568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009684 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 14,059,249 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.