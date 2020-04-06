SingularDTV Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, HitBTC and Liqui. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $258,549.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.02663294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00205247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.