SingularityNET (AGI) Price Up 5.9% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Binance, DragonEX and Tidex. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $210,439.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.06 or 0.02588933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00204998 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, Ethfinex, Liqui, IDEX, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

