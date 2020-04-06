SingularityNET Price Up 4.2% This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DragonEX, Binance and Tidex. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $239,876.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.02552509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, IDEX, DragonEX, Liqui, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.