SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SITE. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE SITE opened at $61.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.09. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.17. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $1,130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,900 shares of company stock worth $6,588,983. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

