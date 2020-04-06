Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Skechers USA worth $62,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $21.64 on Monday. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

