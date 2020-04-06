Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $51.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Shares of SKX traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.52. 122,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,303. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Skechers USA by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

