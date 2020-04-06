Skycoin (SKY) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Skycoin has a market cap of $6.70 million and $186,225.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005518 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, Binance, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.02587485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00202737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, C2CX, Binance, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

