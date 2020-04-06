Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,639 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $9.50 on Monday, hitting $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.