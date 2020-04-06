SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded by Bank of America

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLG. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

NYSE SLG opened at $38.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

