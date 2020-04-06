SmartCash (SMART) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $171,229.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 3% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $171,229.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,133.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.02180541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.42 or 0.03426527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00600027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00802429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00074493 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00505197 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

