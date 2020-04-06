SmartCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $1,822.15 and $13.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00599127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007399 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,314 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

