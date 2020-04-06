SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post $23.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.58 million to $23.91 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $22.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $101.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.10 million to $104.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $107.70 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $109.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,951.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Charles Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,986.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,450 shares of company stock worth $389,021. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $12.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

