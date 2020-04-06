Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 12,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $487,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20.

On Friday, January 10th, Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $544,440.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Smartsheet from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Man Group plc lifted its position in Smartsheet by 305.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Smartsheet by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,391,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after buying an additional 626,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after buying an additional 123,106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 342,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 103,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

