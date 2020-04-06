SmileyCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64,640.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $455,061.65 and approximately $64,640.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

