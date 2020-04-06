Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given New GBX 1,520 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SMIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,935 ($25.45) price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,551 ($20.40).

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,037.50 ($13.65) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,348.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,577.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.94. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.55).

In related news, insider George Buckley purchased 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

