Snovian.Space Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,252.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $129,864.40 and approximately $1,252.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.78 or 0.04632091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037540 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 381,885,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,654,426 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

