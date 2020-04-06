SnowGem Achieves Market Cap of $258,698.16 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $258,698.16 and $72,012.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006091 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,791,600 coins and its circulating supply is 23,714,508 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

