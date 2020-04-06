Social Send Market Capitalization Achieves $149,022.51 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $149,022.51 and approximately $15.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016728 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003521 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003227 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

